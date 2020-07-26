Actress Sunny Leone is in love with her beach outings. Lately, the actress has been sharing pictures from her beach outings on her Instagram.

On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her "chilly morning at the beach." In the photograph, Sunny is seen sporting a long red-coloured shirt and black shorts, which she paired with a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen walking on the beach. "Chilly morning at the beach, a she captioned the image. Earlier this month, Sunny shared a glimpse of her 'social distancing day at the beach'.

Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. "Social distancing at the beach!! Can't get any better then this! California LOVE!" she wrote alongside the image.

The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. "In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99," she wrote alongside the image. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.