Sunny Leone’s epic prank on husband Daniel Weber Close
Sunny Leone’s epic prank on husband Daniel Weber

Actress Sunny Leone doesnt want to be blue anymore.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she is seen in a blue denim dress, standing in front of a blue backdrop.

"Tired of feeling blue !!! Ready for you," wrote the actress, who is currently isolating with her husband Daniel Weber and three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- in the US.

Sunny Leone
Sunny LeoneInstagram

Sunny and her family travelled back to the US in May amid the outbreak of the global COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the US, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and even went to visit an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

View this post on Instagram

Tired of feeling blue !!! Ready for you ??

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on