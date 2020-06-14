Actress Sunny Leone doesnt want to be blue anymore.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she is seen in a blue denim dress, standing in front of a blue backdrop.

"Tired of feeling blue !!! Ready for you," wrote the actress, who is currently isolating with her husband Daniel Weber and three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- in the US.

Sunny and her family travelled back to the US in May amid the outbreak of the global COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the US, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and even went to visit an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".