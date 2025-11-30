It was indeed a sultry Saturday night as two B-town divas lit up the ramp with sheer glamour and confidence. Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone walked for Ashley Rebello's show in Mumbai, held as part of a special World AIDS Day event. Filled with bold fashion and full-blown oomph, the walk for a cause turned out to be even bolder than the cause itself.

Malaika looked resplendent in red Ashley Rebello couture, while Sunny Leone dazzled in a shimmery silver mini dress.

Laal Pari vibes: Malaika looks resplendent in a racy red outfit

Malaika wore a red, see-through body-hugging outfit that flaunted her belly button. The sparkling sheer fabric had intricate cut-outs along the sides, and the daring silhouette accentuated her curves. The top half was designed like a sheer bustier. She paired the dress with a long, flowing, dramatic red robe that added volume and movement.

Malaika completed her look with an ornate gold headpiece styled like a tiara, contrasting beautifully with the red ensemble. Red pointed-toe high heels finished the look.

However, netizens weren't impressed. Many commented that Malaika had put on weight and looked bulkier than usual, especially around the bust and thigh area. The diva, known for her fitness, was surprisingly fat-shamed for her appearance.

Despite the backlash, needless to say, Malaika's confidence and her age-defying walk overshadowed everything. The way she carried herself was simply commendable.

Sunny Leone wears a silver outfit that includes condom packets on the skirt

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone walked the ramp in a dazzling silver top paired with a dramatic hot pink skirt, which she boldly removed to reveal a tiny silver mini outfit underneath. The ensemble featured a bejewelled bralette and a matching skirt embellished with sequins and mirror work that shimmered under the lights.

However, the highlight was her silver skirt that included condom packets as part of the brand's concept. Sunny even joked on the red carpet that they were unused.

She completed her look with silver platform heels and a statement headscarf made of delicate silver chains that framed her face. At the end of the walk, her husband, Daniel Weber, kissed her on the ramp, adding a sweet moment to the show.

Take a look at the videos