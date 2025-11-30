Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming film Dhurandhar in full swing, whether it's interacting with fans on Instagram Live or posting short clips of the newly released song. On Friday, Ranveer was present at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Apart from Ranveer, renowned dignitaries such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, megastar Rajinikanth, and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty were also in attendance.

IFFI's closing ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring spectacular dance and musical performances, engaging film discussions, and the presentation of awards. In no time, several memorable moments from the ceremony went viral on social media.

Several photos and videos from the event have emerged on social media. In one of the clips, Ranveer was seen touching Rajinikanth's feet and humbly seeking his blessings. Apart from that, Ranveer spoke candidly to the audience and even praised Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who was seated among the guests. However, his style of praising didn't impress fans, as Ranveer referred to Daiva, local folk deities integral to the Kantara storyline, as a female ghost.

Ranveer Singh faces backlash for mimicking Kantara's Chaundi scene at IFFI

After calling Guliga Daiva's sister Chavudi a female ghost, Ranveer also made a bizarre facial expression. He went cross-eyed, stuck his tongue out, and let out his version of a scream. He even joked that by mimicking it, he might earn a ticket to a role in the next chapter of Kantara.

Ranveer said, "I saw Kantara in theatres. It was an outstanding performance. Especially when the female ghost gets inside your body... that performance, that one shot he gave... Anybody here who wants to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy..." he added, pointing towards Rishab, who was seen laughing as Ranveer mimicked his character from the movie.

Despite Ranveer mimicking the iconic scene, onstage, and Rishab laughing it out and not reacting, irked fans further.

There’s a reason why today’s actors should be kept away from promotions . They end up creating controversy ?‍♂️#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/ROynqG8YzG — Matineeguy (@MKDJobsNew53) November 29, 2025

However, Ranveer's on-stage banter and ghost reference for Kantara's Daiva went viral, and several users are now trolling Ranveer for disrespecting thier culture and deity.

Dear @RanveerOfficial you don't know the difference between God and Ghost ....???



Chavundi is Goddess not ghost ..?

And you literally mocking on big stage..?#KantaraChapter1 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SXV3HZdUfq — Agasthya ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@sachi_1933) November 29, 2025

Needless to say, Kannada audiences who saw the clip of the speech are bashing him left, right, and centre.

Another clip shows, during the interaction, Ranveer even went near Rishab and mimicked the scenes again, but this time the Rishabh signalled him to stop.

#RanveerSingh literally called chavundi mata a ghost and mimicked her in funny way



Isn't this Blasphemy #RishabShetty #KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/aDKR12uJYz — ideal mint (@sam913630641615) November 29, 2025

A user wrote, "Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi's possession in Kantara.."

"Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful", commented another.

The third user said, "Dear @RanveerOfficial you don't know the difference between God and Ghost .... Chavundi is Goddess not ghost ...And you literally mocking on big stage...Man is working hard to make things difficult for Durandhar", "Isn't this blasphemy.."

Where to watch Kantara and Dhurandhar?

Kantara Chapter 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dhurandhar will release on December 5, 2025, and will begin streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2026.