The trailer of Dhurandhar, which dropped last week, has taken the internet by storm, sparking intense curiosity about the real-life inspirations behind the film. As the makers described it as inspired by actual events, social media users quickly began drawing parallels between Ranveer Singh's character and real-life national hero Major Mohit Sharma.

However, director Aditya Dhar has denied rumours claiming that Ranveer's character is inspired by Major Mohit Sharma.

Aditya Dhar issues clarification on the film being a biopic of Major Mohit Sharma

Addressing the claims, Aditya Dhar responded to a user on X who tagged him and questioned whether the film is based on Major Mohit Sharma's life. Aditya Dhar wrote, "Hi, sir — our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us."

The speculation emerged largely because Major Mohit Sharma is one of the most compelling and courageous figures in Indian military history. Operating undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt, he successfully infiltrated a terror organisation, demonstrating extraordinary bravery and intelligence. His real-life mission has long been perceived as story-worthy, leading audiences to draw connections whenever films explore similar themes of covert operations or infiltration.

Major Mohit Sharma was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military award, for his supreme act of valour. He laid down his life in 2009 during an encounter with terrorists in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. His courage, service, and sacrifice continue to inspire countless Indians, which is why any perceived cinematic connection immediately garners attention.

Internet decodes which actor is playing which real-life character in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh: Wrath of God

While the name of Ranveer Singh's character wasn't revealed in the four-minute trailer of Dhurandhar, he appears to be playing the role of an undercover agent or an Indian Army soldier operating in Pakistan.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal: Angel of Death

The trailer opens with Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal torturing an Indian soldier. Named Iqbal, internet speculation links his character to former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's infamous call to bleed India with a thousand cuts.

The brutal scenes are reminiscent of the torture endured by Major Saurabh Kalia and other Indian Army soldiers at the hands of the Pakistani Army during the Kargil War of 1999.

Major Iqbal's character also seems inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri, once dubbed the new Osama bin Laden, one of India's most wanted terrorists for his involvement in multiple terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rampal's portrayal commands respect and instils fear in Pakistan.

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal: Charioteer of Karma

R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a top officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The trailer shows him as a chainsmoking, seasoned intelligence officer targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure.

He says, "We must infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan taaki woh Bharat ke khilaaf agar neend mein bhi sochein na, toh unhe khwaab mein bhi hum baithe nazar aane chahiye," breaking the fourth wall while looking directly into the camera.

The character draws inspiration from Ajit Doval, known for his role in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations, including Operation Black Thunder (1988), the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Doval was also depicted in Aditya Dhar's previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), played by Paresh Rawal.

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait: Apex Predator

Akshaye Khanna returns as an antagonist. He is reportedly essaying the role of Rehman Dakait, who is the son of a drug smuggler. As per reports, Rehman Dakait rose from the streets of Karachi as a gangster and tried to enter the upper echelons of the Pakistani political sphere to gain legitimacy. He is also infamous for having allegedly killed his own mother, Khadija Bibi, when he was just a teenager.

In August 2009, Rehman Dakait was killed in a police encounter led by Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan in Karachi's Steel Town area, as per Pakistani media reports

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam: The Jinn

Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a gruesome, smoking officer based on one of Pakistan's top encounter specialists. The real Chaudhary Aslam led operations against gangs in Lyari, including arresting Rehman Dakait and others. He survived several assassination attempts but was killed in a bomb blast in January 2014, with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claiming responsibility.

The film is expected to run over three and a half hours, according to reports.

Earlier, it was revealed that the film, inspired by true events, would be a two-part series. "Dhurandhar Part 1's length is said to be around 3 hours and 32 minutes. The final runtime has been kept under wraps, but it's expected to be close to 3.5 hours long. The process of acquiring the censor certificate has begun. Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passes the film in a few days, the exact runtime will be known," a Bollywood Hungama report claimed.

Dhurandhar is one of the longest Hindi films in 17 years

Dhurandhar is set to become the longest Bollywood film released in nearly 17 years. This record has been held since 2008 by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jodha Akbar, which clocked in at 3 hours and 34 minutes. Before 2008, several big productions crossed the three-hour mark: LOC Kargil (2003) ran for 4 hours and 7 minutes; Lagaan (2001) was 3 hours and 44 minutes; Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) ran for 3 hours and 36 minutes; and Mohabbatein (2000) was 3 hours and 35 minutes.

While the first film is set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, the second part is likely to release in the first half of 2026.