When it comes to exuberating sexiness and sensuousness, Sunny Leone is someone to look up to. And it looks like after Ragini MMS 2, Ekta Kapoor is looking to bring the actress on board for her upcoming web series based on Kamasutra, the oldest Hindu text on eroticism written by Vatsyayana.

"Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

The source further added that the fictional series will be set in the 13th century and "will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings."

The makers of Kamasutra and ALTBalaji officials are yet to confirm the development.