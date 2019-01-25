Sunny Leone and Honey Singh's chartbuster Chaar Botal Vodka is touted as the party anthem of all time. Now taking their successful association to the next level, Sunny and Honey are all set to reunite on screen for yet another groovy number in the upcoming madhouse comedy Jhootha Kahin Ka.

The hit jodi who is set to spring a huge surprise on the music lovers especially their ardent fans recently shot for the song in Thailand along with the actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor.

Based on the popular nursery rhyme Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai, the foot tapping number will witness Sunny in a never seen before avatar of a mermaid.

"This was something that I had never done before & I am very excited to know what my fans have to say about this new look, so I can't wait for the song to be out," Sunny informs.

"It was great fun shooting with Omkar and Sunny, they are easy to work with and great co-actors to shoot with, Honey Singh as always has done a fabulous job and I am sure everyone would see it and like it once it's out" she adds.

"Jhootha Kahin Ka" is set to release on 15 March 2019. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Shantketan Entertainments and presented by Soham Rockstars Entertainment. The movie stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, and Lillete Dubey.