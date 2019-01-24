Bigg Boss fame Payal Rohatgi is at it again. Known for landing in trouble more often than not for her controversial statements, Payal has landed herself in a soup once again. Payal's tweet where she wants Sunny Leone to stand up and contest the elections along with Priyanka Gandhi has taken the internet by storm.

Payal tweeted, "Porn star SunnyLeone को खड़ा करदो Priyanka Gandhi के साथ वो box office के साथ bedroom stories मैं भी hit हैं । दोनो बैठके promote karenge अपने पति को, एक तरफ़ Robert Vadra और दूसरी और Daniel Webber। वैसे भी भारतीय को गोरी चमड़ी अच्छी लगती है और मुफ़्त मैं sex पे ज्ञान मिलेंगा" (sic)

Payal didn't stop just at this. She went on a rant about the whole Gandhi family in several tweets. "They say that Indira Gandhi killed LaL Bahadur Shastri to become PM of India. They say Indira killed her son Sanjay Gandhi. They say Indira was a #Dictator Do we need another killer or dictator or fascist ? Blood & Lookalikes can have similar traits #PriyankaInPolitics," (sic) she tweeted.

Ever since her tweet, the actress, who has done few forgettable roles in some lesser known Bollywood movies, has been blasted on Twitter left, right and centre. Payal's tweet is not only shameful but also made in a very bad taste.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to her comments.

