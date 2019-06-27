Sunny Leone was shot at by actor Dev Gill while shooting for a scene for her upcoming film Kokokola at Rao Raj Vilas Kuchesar fort in Uttar Pradesh.

In a video shared on behalf of Sunny Leone on her Instagram, the actress can be seen falling on the ground after suffering a gunshot from a 10-feet distance. You can hear Dev discussing about the scene as Sunny lies unconscious on the ground. When the film's crew members see no movement from Sunny, they start checking her out whether she got hurt with the gunshot fired at her.

At the end of the video, a message appears along with a graphic warning which reads, "What happened next we did not want to show but feel the truth should come out!" The caption on the post also comes with a cryptic message which reads, "Graphic Warning ⚠️

Part 1: we needed to post this on behalf of @sunnyleone so the whole world knows what happened last night on set!"

Going by the caption, one can believe that the makers of the film are trying to generate curiosity among the viewers about the horror comedy theme or it could also be a prank played by Sunny who is a known prankster. After watching the video, her worried fans started enquiring whether Sunny was injured during the sequence and started praying for her well-being.

It remains to be seen whether Sunny really got hurt by the gunshot until we get to see the second part of the posted video. Earlier, Sunny had said in a statement that she was taking lessons to learn the local dialect as the film is based in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

Take a look.