It's been almost 7 years since Sunny Leone said goodbye to porn and embarked on her new journey in Bollywood. Her acting career is going steady and most importantly, the 38-year-old is enjoying every bit of it. After all, it was her dream to become an actor and always wanted to be in front of the camera and entertain her millions of fans. She is also very active on social media and never fails to keep her fans with her latest projects and some of her goofy backstage moments.

Sharing a boomerang video from her shoot location on Instagram giving a glimpse of her crazy and playful side, Sunny can be seen lying in a bathtub filled with water and full of grapes. She can be seen holding a grape in both hands and squeezing them and enjoying the moment of juice spilling out of them to the fullest.

Sunny showed off her naughty side saying that she had been having so many crazy captions coming to her mind while sharing her bathtub video. Undoubtedly, the video was watched as many as 1.55 mn times on Instagram as of now.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer, a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the UK. Her team is co-owned by Jaz Dhami.

Sunny said, "Sports speak a global language and it's my pleasure that I get the chance to encourage emerging talent. IPL Soccer gives the right kind of exposure, facilities and platform to the soccer players.

Former England football star Micheal Owen brand ambassador of the league.

"Sport is one of the few institutions that can break down barriers and stereotypes. Providing fully inclusive opportunities for all are at the core of the IPL soccer Programme," said Owen.

The "Mastizaade" star recently posted the video of her kicking the ball at a goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name.. what's my name?"

IPL Soccer founder Sany Supra expressed his joy on having Sunny Leone on board.

"Football and the Entertainment world together to showcase across the globe," he stated.

The tournament helmed in UK will flag off in June 2020.

(With IANS Inputs)