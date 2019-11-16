The impact and influence Bollywood celebrities have on our lives doesn't need to be explained. However, from our lives, the affect has also taken over our livelihoods now. From clothes named after celebrities to roads named after them, few dishes have also acquired their names from these famous B-town stars.

Shah Rukh Khan naan and Salman Khan paan

A Mumbai restaurant has introduced a Bollywood thaali, featuring the names of all your favourite stars in one platter. The restaurant - Hitchki - has named the thaali - Gogo Tussi Great Ho - and has several dishes named after top Bollywood stars. Paneeriti Butter Masala, Shahrukh Naan, Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Priyanka Kopra Chutney, Koffee With Garam, Anupam Kheer and Chickna Ranaut Masala are some of the food items of the thaali.

"At the heart of Hitchki, is Bollywood dipped in sweet nostalgia. It's our inspiration and driving force. With Gogo Tussi Great Ho, we raise a toast to the evergreen Gogo, one of cinema's nicest bad guys," said Arjun Raj Kher, the Brand Head of Hitchki, reports India Today.

Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa chaap

From baby names, themes, parties, natural calamities to even restaurants; Bollywood names have always been in vogue. Just last year, a restaurant, whose speciality probably lied in different types of 'chaaps' had named dishes after two famous porn stars – Sunny Leone (former) and Mia Khalifa. Not just this, the restaurant has also tried to cash in on the popular song number of Sunny Leone – Baby Doll and named one of its chaaps after her. The restaurant has probably seen an increased number of footfalls because of the names of its dishes like - Sunny Leone Malai Chaap, Baby Doll Malai Chaap and Miya Khalifa Malai Chaap. The restaurant named, Veer Ji Malai Chaap Wale, is a diner in Delhi which is famous for its twist on the vegetarian dishes.

Deepika Padukone dosa

As per a report, a Texas restaurant had also named one of their dosas as – Deepika Padukone dosa. And not just that, elaborating further about the dosa, the menu read – topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix.

While restaurant owners aim at increasing the footfall and gaining more publicity through these gimmicks, what they fail to understand totally is that such acts are somewhat disrespectful towards these celebrities too.