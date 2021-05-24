Sunny Leone is an absolute riot on social media. From prank videos with her team, cozy moments with her husband to the fun mode all by herself; Sunny breathes life into her social media accounts. Barely few days after looking for something inside her shirt and suggesting ways to keep the spark alive in marriage; Sunny's vibrating gadget has taken social media by storm.

A video that has now gone viral shows Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha in a quirky mode. A lady is seen moving a vibrating gadget all around Leone's back. And, Rannvijay is seen saying that she is addicted to the gadget. However, before your mind starts wandering, let us tell you that it is not what you think it is. The gadget that the woman is moving all across Sunny's back seems to be some sort of a back massager for pain.

Rannvijay and Sunny together work in the reality show – Splitsvilla. From just being co-hosts the two now share an amazing bond and are great friends. The two are often spotted together at children's playdates and even bonding with their better halves together. Talking about Sunny's journey, Rannvijay had once said that she is grateful to God and the country. Singha had added that Sunny is incredibly hard-working and focused and has been acing all the challenges thrown towards her.

Talking about how she had once been subjected to humiliation during an interview, Sunny had told Huffington Post, "But I will never back away. I will never let anyone get to me. I will never let anyone - man or woman - take me down. It was that spirit in me that made me continue with the interview. Also, if I walked away, I would prove every doubt he raised about me, everything he suggested about me and my past right. I was never going to let him do that."