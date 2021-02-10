A few days ago, actor Sunny Leone found herself in legal trouble after an FIR was registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Kerala's Ernakulam by a Kochi-based event manager.

As per reports, the complainant alleged that Sunny Leone received Rs 29 lakh on 12 different occasions since 2016 in exchange for her commitment to attend various inaugural events. On February 3, 2021, Sunny Leone, was questioned by the Kochi crime branch officials at Thiruvananthapuram.

Reports claim that she realised that an FIR had been registered against them under various sections of IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Sunny Leone filed for an anticipatory bail plea

Actor Sunny Leone filed an anticipatory bail application in the Kerala High court. In her statement to the Kerala Police Crime Branch, the actor had admitted to taking a booking amount from the complainant in exchange for her commitment to attend a number of events in Kerala.

She claimed that the events she was asked to attend were postponed on at least five occasions. This was not my fault, and the actor had reportedly told officials. Sunny Leone had also told the Kerala Police crime branch that she was ready to attend the events at any time if the date is fixed in advance.

Kerala HC restrains police from arresting Sunny Leone in the case

On Wednesday, Kerala High court restrained the police from arresting Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others on a complaint filed by an event management company.

Kerala High court said the actor could not be arrested without prior notice in a cheating case as per CrPC 41 (A) (Notice for appearance before police). However, the court allowed the state crime branch to continue with their investigation.

The interim order was issued by Justice Ashok Menon on an anticipatory bail plea moved by Leone as Karenjt Kaur Vohra, her husband Daniel Weber, and another person. The court admitted the petition and issued notice to Shiyaz, who had filed the complaint.

Sunny Leone cooperated with the team

They submitted that they have fully cooperated with the officers and appraised them of the facts and circumstances, handed over documents substantiating the transactions that transpired between them and the complainant.

It was also submitted that the complainant had demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation from them. They had tried to "exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participate in shows prepared by him without paying the agreed consideration".

Sunny reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience. A balanced amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

Currently, where is Sunny Leone?

The actor has been in Kerala for the last one month shooting for a private channel program. Along with her husband Daniel Weber and three children, Sunny Leone has been living at a resort on Poovar Island in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.