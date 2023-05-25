Anurag Kashyap's yet-to-release neo-noir film Kennedy won over the audience. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. Sunny's husband, Daniel Weber took to social media to announce that the film was quite well received at the film festival. Sunny was nothing less than a vision as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes for the film.

Sunny Leone's glamorous outfit

The former Bigg Boss contestant oozed glamour in a metallic copper gown by NAJA SAADE. The risque gown is from the Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection of the designer. "The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team," Sunny wrote while sharing the pictures.

Social media reactions

"So proud sunnyyyyy," Divya Agarwal commented. "No one can be like you I'm sure you will make any role so easy by ur wonderful and top class acting all the best for your every upcoming step in your career and life I'm so proud of you and so excited for all your projects love you so much and forever," a user wrote. "Dear most @sunnyleone Give yourself a pat on the back for where you are today. The life that you have created. Believe in yourself," another user wrote. "Outstanding," "Hot, "Sexy" were some more of the comments on the picture.

Sunny on working with Anurag Kashyap

Sunny Leone had said that working with Anurag Kashyap was a refreshing challenge for her. She added that he was very adamant about her getting the character's laugh right. "It's not something that's a part of who I am. So I had to practise and when I mean practice, I practised in the car, I practised in front of my family, my kids, my husband, my friends, on set, in the middle of shooting a song or shooting something, I would practise laughing like Charlie," Sunny told Variety.