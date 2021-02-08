Sunny Leone is no new name to controversies. The dazzling diva often finds herself tangled in legal soup. And this time is no different. The Ragini MMS actor has now been booked in a cheating case by the Kerala police. The case revolves around Sunny's unavailability at an event for which she had taken a huge sum. The Kochi crime branch unit has recorded her statement in the case.

What's the case?

An event management company has alleged that Sunny Leone failed to appear for a Valentine's Day function back in 2019. The company alleges that Leone had been paid Rs 29 lacs to attend the event.

Leone's take

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, has said that she did visit the event twice but both the times it got postponed to a different date. She also added that the event managers were yet to give her remaining amount of Rs 12 lacs.

Police action

"A case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC has been registered against the actor based on a complaint and we are yet to verify facts," police sources told PTI.

Sunny's viral interview

Sunny Leone had received massive support from industry people and fans after she confidently sat through an insulting interview. The interview had gone viral with many celebs slamming the journalist left, right and centre.

Talking about it, Sunny had told Pinkvilla, "I was extremely uncomfortable the whole time. There was a plastered smile, my fingers were like this. I kept thinking he's going to stop now and this will be the last weird question. I just sat through it all because I didn't want anyone else to get the best out of me. If I let him get the best of who I'm, I lose. It's not like I haven't been asked these questions in my life before. But the way he was speaking like I was beneath him. That's what was weird."