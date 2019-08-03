Sunny Leone has apologised to the man, who has been getting scores of calls after his number was used as that of the actress' phone number in the film Arjun Patiala.

One Delhi-based man Puneet Agarwal is being harassed by around 200 to 300 calls and messages on his number by people who think it is Sunny's personal contact number. He has been getting lewd messages and abusive phone calls on his number. Sunny has apologised to the man for the blunder.

"Sorry I didn't mean for that to happen to you. Must get some really interesting people calling," she told Times Now when informed about the incident.

The whole confusion began after Sunny's character in Arjun Patiala was seen sharing her phone number with a man in one of the scenes in the movie. Although such numbers used in films are generally invalid, this time the makers of the movie used a phone number that is valid and active.

People who watched the scene thought it to be Sunny's real number, and started calling and messaging on it with little knowledge that it is that of a common man in Delhi.

"On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number," Puneet told media.

He was so irritated by the constant phone calls that he decided to take legal action on the makers of Arjun Patiala.

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances," he added.