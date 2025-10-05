Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon going to embrace parenthood for the first time. The adorable duo took to social media in September and shared the happy news with fans. Ever since the announcement, the couple's industry friends, fans, followers, and well-wishers have been congratulating them and eagerly waiting for Katrina and Vicky's baby.

And now, soon-to-be chachu Sunny Kaushal has also reacted to the good news, revealing how everyone in the family is excitedly waiting for the newborn.

Sunny Kaushal recently walked the ramp, and after his stylish walk, the actor spoke to the paparazzi and shared his excitement about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement. He told Instant Bollywood, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It's happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We're also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."

As per the reports, Katrina is in her third trimester. Insiders suggest that the baby is likely to arrive between October 15 and October 30. However, Vicky and Katrina have not announced officially.

On 28 September, Sunny celebrated his 36th birthday with friends and family, and Katrina was also part of the intimate birthday bash. A single photo of Sunny, Katrina, along with actor Mini Mathur and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, was shared by Mini to wish Sunny on his birthday.

Katrina also took to social media and wished her devar Sunny on his birthday.

Work front

Sunny was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. He will next be seen in Letters To Mr. Khanna, described as a coming-of-age story directed by Milind Dhaimade. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The release date is yet to be announced.