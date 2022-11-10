Janhvi Kapoor's is winning rave reviews for Mili. The actress is pushing out her boundaries and proving her versatility, one film at a time. In a recent interview, Janhvi had revealed that Boney wanted her to do the film as he felt the father-daughter relationship in the film was quite similar to theirs. And it was Boney's conviction in her that made her say yes to the film.

Janhvi Kapoor was paid a whopping amount for the film and going by how she has aced the role, the money seems to be totally worth it. The Kapoor girl reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for the film.

Sunny Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal's brother might be just a few film's old but that hasn't come in the way of his remuneration. The handsome lad played the role of Mili's love interest and got a whopping pay check of Rs 1.5 crore for the part he played.

Manoj Pahwa and Hasleen Kaur: Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa, who played the role of Mili's father, received around Rs 1 crore as his fee, while Hasleen took Rs 55 lakhs for the project.

Rajesh Vais and Sanjay Suri: Rajesh Vais, who plays Mili's uncle in the film, took home Rs 40 lakhs. Suri, who played the role of inspector, charged Rs 25 lakh.

Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous real life

Janhvi Kapoor had recently opened up about playing characters that are so different and in contradiction to her real-life, glamorous personality. She said, "I don't want to take this too seriously. My social networks are meant for me to enjoy. If I look cute and 5 other people like my photos, I hope I can buy another brand and make my own money. Also I will be able to pay my EMI easier than ever before."