Sunny Deol is basking in the thunderous box office numbers of his recently released – Gadar 2. The sequel of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol received phenomenal response from the audience. It didn't take the film too long to enter the Rs 500 crore club and join the elite list. And for those of you who missed to watch it on the big screen, it's now on OTT.

When and where to watch

Gadar 2 is finally available on OTT platform. You can now watch it with the comfort of your home and enjoy the mega entertainer with your family. The story of Tara Singh and Sakina is all set to land on Zee5 on October 6 onwards. The massive blockbuster will be available to watch for all those who have the subscription.

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

Ever since the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is reportedly lined up with projects. Aamir Khan Productions has signed him for their next. JP Dutta, who is reportedly all set to make Border 2, is also keen on having Sunny back for the second instalment of the franchise. Sunny, on the other hand, wishes to be back with Apne 2 and take the story ahead from where it ended in Apne.

Sunny Deol's fee hike

There have been reports of Sunny Deol hiking his fee after Gadar 2's success. Some reports claimed that the actor had hiked his fee to Rs 50 crore now. While Sunny didn't confirm the news, he added that he never brought down his fee even during his rough patch in the industry.