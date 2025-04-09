After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has several exciting projects lined up, with Jaat set to release this Friday. The actor will next be seen in Ramayana, where he takes on the iconic role of Lord Hanuman.

Currently, Sunny is busy promoting Jaat. In a recent interview, he spoke at length about portraying the revered character of Hanuman.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol opened up about the challenges of playing a divine figure that holds deep significance in Indian culture.

He shared, "An actor's job is to perform and be excited about the character. As an actor, you have to believe in the director. Technology has advanced so much now that it makes you believe in the world you're portraying. I remember being awestruck by Superman. Now, the technology in India is improving too. The whole 'Chal Jayega' attitude has diminished—we're all aiming for perfection."

Speaking about Ramayana, Sunny added, "I'm very excited about the film because Namit (Malhotra, DNEG) is producing it. He's currently leading some of the top special effects companies globally. He's doing a great job and is the right person to bring Ramayana to life. He wants the film to be believable because he truly believes in the story. I've known him for years, and I think he's found the perfect project."

He further stated, "We're actors, and we're doing our best. Playing Hanuman Ji is going to be challenging because you don't want to do anything wrong—it's a huge responsibility."

After the debacle of Om Raut's Adipurush in 2023, which starred Prabhas and was widely criticised for its poor execution, subpar dialogues, and substandard VFX, the makers of Ramayana are reportedly taking every possible precaution to ensure authenticity and quality in their version.

For the unversed, Ramayana is slated for release during the Diwali weekend in 2026. The mythological epic will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles alongside Sunny Deol.