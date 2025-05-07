Boyapati Srinu is one of the most respected directors among Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans. After Kodi Ramakrishna and B. Gopal, Boyapati gave Balakrishna back-to-back blockbusters, making him a fan favorite. That's why any movie in this powerful combination creates a massive buzz even during its production stage. Their latest film, Akhanda 2, is already creating strong expectations among fans and the film industry.

There is huge hype around Akhanda 2. Business deals are pouring in, but the producers are carefully taking their time before making any major announcements. According to inside sources, over 40% of the shoot is already completed. The next shooting schedule is planned in Georgia, and Balakrishna will also be part of it.

Sunny Deol's cameo?

The latest leak suggests there will be surprise guest appearances in the film. One of the exciting rumors is that Bollywood senior actor Sunny Deol will play a powerful cameo role. Though there is no official confirmation yet, sources say his scenes will be shot in Georgia. It's hard to imagine what kind of scenes will happen between Sunny Deol and Balakrishna, especially with Balakrishna appearing as an Aghora.

If Sunny truly joins the film, it could help Akhanda 2 reach the Hindi market too. Recently, Sunny's brother Bobby Deol impressed with Animal, and now Sunny might shine in Akhanda 2.

Although there is no official announcement yet, the gossip is very strong. With actors like Sanyuktha Menon and Aadi Pinisetty joining the cast, people working on the film say Akhanda 2 will be four times bigger than the first part.

In the original Akhanda, the Aghora character appeared only in the second half, but this time, Balakrishna's Aghora role will be seen throughout the movie.

Another exciting aspect is the music. Thaman's background score is expected to be even more powerful, and fans believe the speakers might "break again" due to the intensity. While the film was earlier announced to release on September 25, there are chances the date might be changed.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the official updates and teaser, hoping for another mass entertainer from Balayya and Boyapati.