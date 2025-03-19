It is indeed a moment to rejoice as astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, after an unexpected stay of more than nine months at the International Space Station (ISS), have finally returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Welcome Back #SunitaWilliams ! After spending 286 days in space and completing 4,577 orbits around Earth, Sunita William's safe return is an extraordinary achievement!!

Congratulations to Elon Musk, who made this seemingly impossible feat possible.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the two astronauts, along with American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 3:27 AM IST.

An hour after their 17-hour journey, the astronauts emerged from their scorched capsule, smiling and waving at the cameras while being assisted into reclining stretchers for routine medical checks.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore originally traveled to the ISS in June last year for what was meant to be an eight-day mission. However, they were forced to stay due to issues with the propulsion system of Boeing's Starliner capsule. The duo became the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner in a test flight. The faulty capsule was eventually returned to Earth last September.

Sunita Williams' NASA Journey

Sunita Williams was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998 and underwent training at the Johnson Space Center. She also worked in Moscow with the Russian Space Agency on its contributions to the International Space Station.

She embarked on her first mission on December 9, 2006, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, joining ISS Expeditions 14 and 15 for a 195-day stint in orbit.

Williams returned to the space station on July 17, 2012, aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a four-month stay before returning to Earth on November 19.

On April 16, 2007, she became the first person to run a marathon in space, completing the Boston Marathon on a treadmill aboard the ISS in 4 hours and 24 minutes. During her second spaceflight in 2012, she became only the second woman to command the International Space Station. She oversaw station operations, completed a triathlon in orbit, and captured a now-iconic image appearing to "touch" the Sun during a spacewalk.

Celebrities, industrialists, and netizens have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to pen congratulatory messages welcoming Sunita Williams back to Earth.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recalled his "chance encounter" with the NASA astronaut.

Mahindra applauded Williams for her courage in his post, and said: "When the SpaceX recue mission was launched, I recalled this chance encounter almost two years ago with @Astro_Suni in Washington. It was an enormous relief to see her and her colleagues' successful splashdown back on earth a few hours ago. She is courage personified and it's good to have her back amongst us. Swagatam, Sunita."

Mahindra also shared their Washington selfie from July 2023, featuring himself along with Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor, and Sunita Williams.

R Madhavan took to Instagram and shared the video of Sunita coming out of the capsule, Madhavan wrote, "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered .. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you." Madhavan's message was punctuated with a series of folded hands and heart emojis.

Buzz Aldrin, NASA astronaut who walked on the Moon, posted on X, " Congratulations to @SpaceX for bringing back @NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams following their unexpected, extended mission aboard the @Space_Station! These astronauts' steady poise and professionalism over the last several months are to be commended. We're glad to have you home!"

Sunita Williams will undergo mobility training

Astronauts who have travelled on space missions earlier have reported facing difficulty in walking, having bad eyesight, dizziness, and a condition called baby feet where space travellers lose the thick part of the skin on the soles that become soft like a baby's.

"Once the astronaut returns to Earth, they are immediately forced to readjust again, back to Earth's gravity, and can experience issues standing, stabilising their gaze, walking, and turning. For their safety, returning astronauts are often placed in a chair immediately upon return to Earth," news agency PTI reported, citing the Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine in a note on body changes in space.

It takes astronauts several weeks to re-calibrate themselves to life on Earth.

The vestibular organ deep inside the ear helps humans keep their bodies balanced while walking on Earth by sending information about gravity to the brain.