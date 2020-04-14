Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Jodi is adorable. They have inspired many couples till now and no wonder why. They have been together for over 46 years, which includes 10 years of courtship and 35 years of married life. They both are so different from each other and of course, that's what brings them together. Their bond makes their story a unique one.

Sunita was a model, and also a banker's daughter who earned her own money. Anil was an aspiring actor who worked hard so that he was capable enough of giving her a house, and a cook.

And then was a day, when Sunita went alone on a honeymoon. Anil Kapoor was then shooting for the film he had just bagged. It was Meri Jung, which released in 1985. Post the film, he went on to tie the knot with Sunita. Talking about how she chose to go on their honeymoon without him, he said, "I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, 'Let's get married tomorrow – it's tomorrow or never' and the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"

Not many know that the first requirement for Anil and Sunita to get married was a cook. Sunita made it clear to Anil that she will not cook. "I won't go in the kitchen, I am not going to cook for you".

Their sweet love story has inspired their daughters Sonam and Rhea also to fall in love. Their younger daughter Rhea Kapoor cooks well and now even Sonam Kapoor has developed a love for cooking during her time in isolation. Sonam often keeps sharing the glimpses of her dishes and was even praised by her mother-in-law for a chocolate cake baked by her.