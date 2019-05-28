Sunil and Deekshitha have won the first season of Colors Kannada's dance reality show Takadimita (Takadhimita). The duo, with their brilliant performance, managed to lift the trophy, by beating four other teams in the grand finale, which was aired on Sunday, May 26.

The show was started with 14 contestants (seven male and seven female) which was a mix of TV celebrities and commoners. In the end, five teams had entered the last stage of Takadimita. Kishan-Namratha, Sunil-Deekshitha, Dileep-Ramya, Manju-Karunya and Bhaskar-Neha were the contestants who were in the race to lift the trophy.

There were two rounds in the grand finale and it was Sunil-Deekshitha's performance that won the maximum votes. Manju-Karunya's team ended up as the runner up in the first season of Takadimita.

The grand finale was aired on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It garnered good viewership and impressed the audience.

Actor-filmmaker Ravichandran, actress Suman Ranganath and classical dancer Anuradha Vikranth judged the show, which was hosted by Akul Balaji.