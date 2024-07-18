Ahan Shetty is busy with the shoot of his next – Sanki. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this is Suniel Shetty's son's second film. Ahan's debut film was Tadap which failed to leave a mark at the box office or generate a buzz among the critics. However, Sajid has reportedly put a halt on the movie owing to the market situation and also due to the 'high entourage cost' of the young actor.

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Sajid Nadiadwala had promised Suniel Shetty that he would give his son a second chance to shine with a film. He then roped in Pooja Hegde too as he had promised her a second film with him as well. "Sajid promised his old friend Sunil Shetty that he would give Ahan a second shot at success after Ahan's debut film Tadap did not work at the box office," the report said.

Favour to a friend

"Sajid felt responsible to give his friend's kid another chance at making it. Hence, he roped in his Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde (who he had promised a second film) to star opposite Ahan in Sanki, which he was confident would revive Ahan's career," it further stated. The BH report further adds that Sajid is having second thoughts owing to the market situation these days.

What went wrong

Though the Housefull producer has managed to sell the film's digital rights, he didn't make the kind of money he was hoping to make. On top of that, it was Ahan's entourage cost, billed to the production that made him decide to put the film on a halt and even pull the plug if need be.

"It was when Sajid saw his leading man's entourage costs that he lost his patience. Ahan's staff costs - (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer etc.), which were billed to production, were so high that Sajid threatened to pull the plug on the film, adding that it made no business sense to produce this project," the report concluded.