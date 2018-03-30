Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who is yet to make his Bollywood debut, is already in the news for his love life.

Ahan recently posted a picture with Tania Shroff on Instagram to wish her on her birthday. The couple has been in the news because of their recent breakup and patch-up episode. However, They have been together for a long time now and make a really hot pair. Here's the post:

There has been news about Ahan dating Tania since 2015. She is the daughter of business tycoon Jaidev Shroff. For those unaware, Jaidev Shroff is the CEO of UPL and vice-chairman of Advanta. Tania is an aspiring fashion designer and is studying at London College of Fashion.

Ahan and Tania studied together at American School of Bombay. Ahan also seems to be serious about their relationship and they share a strong bond.

Tania is not only close to Ahan but also the entire Shetty family. She is good friends with Ahan's sister Athiya and is often spotted at Shetty family's outings.

Ahan is currently working hard for the perfect body for his debut in the film industry. According to reports, Ahan will set his foot into Bollywood with an action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He has transformed from a beardless skinny boy to a bearded macho man and will be seen on-screen soon.