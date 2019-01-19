Young Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan is heartbroken over the sudden death of his beloved fan named Sreenu and he has announced a monthly aid of Rs 10,000 for his mother for her livelihood.

Kadapa Sreenu is the president of Sundeep Kishan's fans association in Andhra Pradesh. The youngster died of heart attack in Proddatur on Friday morning. The actor was shocked to learn the news about his sad demise. He took to his Twitter account to express his grief. He tweeted a picture where he was seen posing with the fan and said that he will always be grateful to him for his support.

Besides the photo, Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "He was one of my biggest support systems and always stood by me rock solid..my 1st and most loyal fan...I have lost a brother...too young to be gone...Neeku eppatiki runa padi untanu sreenu..nee kutumbam badyatha Naadi...love you sreenu..will miss you forever...Rest in peace..."

Kadapa Sreenu's sisters are married and his mother has no source of income. Sundeep Kishan showed his generous side by financing his last rites, which was held on Friday afternoon. The actor has decided to take care of his mother by giving her Rs 10,000 every month from now onwards.

Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan has suffered a major setback in his career with back-to-back failures in recent years. The actor has pinned a lot of hopes on his upcoming movie Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit at the box office. He did not take break from its shoot even on Sankranthi.

On ‏January 14, Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "I have never been much of a festival person but blown away by the dedication shown by my Dir @caarthickraju & dop @Pk_dop , who left their families in their hometown & are prepping for the last Sched of #NinnuVeedaniNeedanuNene in HYD..blessed to be working with ppl like them."