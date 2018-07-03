Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is an accused in the suicide case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail plea in a sessions court here.

Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The court has also sought response of the Delhi Police on Tharoor's plea.

On June 5, the court took cognisance of the charge-sheet filed by the police in the case.

The 62-year-old parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram has been asked to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on July 7, the next date fixed for hearing in the case.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.