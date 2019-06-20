In a twist-to-the-tale, Sunaina Roshan had recently spoken about her deteriorating health and how her family was not supporting her. Calling her life, a 'living hell', Sunaina has again opened up about what went wrong in the family.

Rangoli Chandel had recently tweeted that Sunaina Roshan has asked Kangana Ranaut for help and wishing to commit suicide. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina has said that whatever Rangoli has said is true and she doesn't mind her saying this as the truth should come out. Talking about her love-life, Sunaina has said that she is in love with a Muslim reporter whom his family is not ready to accept, calling him a 'terrorist'. She has said that her father, Rakesh Roshan, slapped her when he came to know about him and prohibited her from meeting him.

Talking about Hrithik, Sunaina has said that Hrithik had promised her that he would get her a separate house but, when he didn't she found one apartment herself. But, Hrithik refused to pay the rent amount of Rs 2.5 lacs per month saying it was 'too expensive'.

Sunaina also revealed that she had asked her family for money but they gave her just Rs 50,000 for the entire month. She has asked whether or not she is entitled to more money being a Roshan. Amidst all this, Sunaina has also said in the interview that she is not aware of what happened between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.

Sussanne Khan too, took to social media to support Hrithik and the family. Calling Sunaina 'an extremely loving warm, caring person' who is undergoing an 'unfortunate situation'. Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan, too had taken to social media asking the sister to stop these attacks.