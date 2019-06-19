Tension is the Roshan family escalates after Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina openly extended support to Kangana Ranaut. Now, Hrithik's cousin brother, Eshaan showing support to him and his family, asked Kangana and her sister Rangoli not to "act like vultures".

Kangana and Hrithik's never-ending fight took a different turn after his sister Sunaina recently made a tweet saying she supports the actress. "I support Kangana all through". This certainly came as a big blow to the Roshan family.

Although Sunaina apparently has turned against her family, Hrithik's cousin brother and son of Rajesh Roshan, Eshaan came up in support of his kin. In his first tweet, he suggested that Sunaina could have taken the help of law and order if she has issues with the family.

"It's sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her," he tweeted.

In his subsequent tweet, he said that while Rakesh Roshan is having health issues and Sunaina is being vulnerable, Kangana and her sister should stop acting like "vultures".

"Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It's a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures," he tweeted.

Looks like the Hrithik-Kangana war is getting murkier every passing day. Earlier, Sunaina in an interview had said that she is fed up with her parents' constant interference into her life, and that she wanted to move out of the family house. She had added that she is unable to shift due to financial crisis.

Rangoli had even said that Sunaina was texting and calling Kangana repeatedly asking for apology for not standing by her side during the big controversy a few years ago.