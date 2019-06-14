Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina is apparently having a lot of issues with her family, and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's recent tweets have reportedly further increased the tension.

After Sunaina openly told an entertainment portal that her parents' are being over-protective towards her, and she does not want to stay with them, Rangoli had stated that Sunaina has been calling Kangana to apologise to her.

This has reportedly further increased tension in the Roshan family, and Rakesh Roshan and others are reportedly upset with Sunaina's behaviour. As reported, no one from the Roshan family has been taking Sunaina's concern seriously, which also causing more damage.

"There are unresolved tensions with the family that need to be urgently addressed. Unfortunately, Sunaina's father Rakeshji is in no mood to accommodate his daughter's stress into his line of conversation. He just refuses to discuss her problems, which is further angering her. Even brother Hrithik seems to have little inclination to help his sister out," The Asian Age quoted a family friend as saying.

The report further stated that Rangoli's claim of Sunaina trying to reach out to Kangana can also be true, and that did not go down well with Rakesh Roshan and others.

"Rakeshji and (wife) Pinkyji have done their best to curb Sunaina's rebellion. But nothing works. She is unstoppable. The family won't comment on the accusations against her. But they are deeply disturbed by her behaviour. Sunaina is in a state of mind where she would sympathise with anyone who has an axe to grind with her family. All she really wants is for her parents to give her the same attention as that given to her brother. She feels neglected and angry," the source told the publication.

While Kangana's sister has often been making comments on Hrithik and his family, the Roshans have been maintaining a dignified silence on it.