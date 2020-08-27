Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier worked with Vijay in his 50 movie Sura. The movie had failed to set the box office on fire, but their chemistry in the SP Rajkumar-directorial had garnered good response from the audience.

Now, there seems to be a plan to bring them together for a film again. Rumours in the Kollywood claim that Tamannaah has been approached to play the female lead in Vijay's next, directed by AR Murugadoss.

The makers have reportedly approached many big names that include Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. It was said that Kajal and Pooja had agreed, but due to date issues they could not take up.

Further, the lockdown and the delay in the commencement of shooting have made the heroines hesitate to take up new projects without completing their existing projects.

Reports claim that the talks are still on with Tamannaah and nothing has been finalized yet. If the actress signs the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, it will be her sixth project with production and distribution company, Sun Pictures, after Padikathavan, Ayan, Kanden Kadhalai, Thillalangadi and Sura.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's parents have tested positive for Covid-19. The actress, her staff and family members have tested negative, as per a press release.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive.

The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation are we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she said in a press release.