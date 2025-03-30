Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the Indian film and television fraternity for a very long time, but she received massive fame from The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress played the role of Kapil Sharma's wife on the show, and fans would love seeing her play the part. While the show was extremely popular not just in India but internationally also, the makers were often criticized for showcasing blatant misogyny in a very unphased manner. Many a time, Sumona, while playing her part, had to be subjected to this kind of misogyny, and recently she spoke about the same.

While talking to Indian Express, the actress mentioned, or rather clarified, that there is absolutely no rift between her and Kapil. She also spoke about how her friends would question her about the misogyny that the show in more ways than one endorsed.

She said that a lot of times her friends and close ones would often question her, "How can you do such a misogynistic show?" back when she was part of The Kapil Sharma Show. To which she would answer saying, "It's a show! It's a scripted show! What I really believe, and I've always told anyone who has questioned me, is that first and foremost, it's just acting. It's just a TV show. Kapil is not insulting Sumona—there's a difference. There's a character, Bittu, and his wife, Manju. It's literally a reflection of what happens in our environment. Yes, there's a responsibility, but that applies to me as an individual in real life. If, for example, I get caught shoplifting, of course, that sets a terrible example. But people also need to have the common sense to understand that there's a difference between real and reel life."

When she left the show and was not a part of the new Netflix show, there were a lot of rumours doing the rounds, and many tried to speculate the real reason as to why she would choose to leave the show. During the same conversation, she especially clarified that there is no rift between her and Kapil.

Sumona said, "There was no breakup. We had a wonderful run of 10 years across different networks. Most marriages don't last 10 years, actually (laughs), but our on-screen one did. Every year, we would take a break around June or July. We finished our season. I really don't know what happened next. The last time we were on Sony, that ended in 2023. Then he went on his US tour, and the next thing I heard was that he was coming to Netflix. So honestly, there has been no conversation about it between him and me. It's not like we picked up the phone and discussed it."

In terms of work, Sumona was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which is a stunt-based reality show that was hosted by Rohit Shetty.