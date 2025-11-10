Veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 6 at the age of 71. Her last rites were held in Mumbai on Friday, November 7, where none of the celebrities came to offer their condolences. With only a handful of family members present, she was quietly laid to rest. Her cremation took place on the same day that Sanjay Khan's wife and Sussanne and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, passed away.

However, on Monday, Sulakshana Pandit's prayer meet was held at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

After a quiet cremation of Sulakshana Pandit, several celebs and family members came together to pay their final respects to the veteran star.

Sulakshana's siblings, music composers Jatin and Lalit Pandit, along with sister Vijayta Pandit, were present, with Vijayta seen greeting guests with folded hands. Actor Mukesh Rishi, composer Avitesh Shrivastava (son of Aadesh Shrivastava and Vijayta Pandit), and actor Shiv Pandit also attended the prayer meet. Tiger Shroff and veteran actor Jeetendra were also among those who came to pay their respects.

Take a look:

Cause of death

Lalit Pandit recently shared that Sulakshana had been unwell for some time. On the day of her passing, she had complained of breathlessness. The family was taking her to Nanavati Hospital when she died on the way.

Born on July 12, 1954, Sulakshana Pandit belonged to a family deeply rooted in music. A niece of classical legend Pandit Jasraj, she began her singing career at the age of nine and went on to collaborate with greats like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Kishore Kumar. She won the Filmfare Award in 1975 for "Tu Hi Sagar Hai Tu Hi Kinara" from Sankalp.

In cinema, she was a leading actress during the 1970s and early 1980s, starring opposite top actors such as Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Vinod Khanna in films like Uljhan, Aapnapan, and Khandaan.