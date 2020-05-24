Uppena movie marks the debut of Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty as actors. Also, it marks the directorial debut of Bucchi Babu Sana, who worked as an assistant for director Sukumar.

This love story was slated for release on Aril 2nd. But due to lockdown and pandemic, theatres have been closed and release of films has been stalled. Also, the latest buzz is that theatres won't be re-opening till August and so, many filmmakers and actors are eyeing OTTs and giving a nod for releasing their films sans theatrical release.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist, and playing a key role. As per the latest news, management of Amazon Prime, one of the leading OTTs have approached the makers and the OTT giant has offered them Rs 14 Cr to release the film.

But Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, who spent nearly Rs 18 crores for Uppena, rejected the offer. It looks like makers of Uppena decided to wait until the lockdown gets lifted and go for theatrical release. The first two songs released from the film have already garnered 50 million views on YouTube and are a huge hit.

OTT giants are trying to make profits out of small budget movies because it is going to take a lot of time to release in the theatres. The film is ready and could be the first film to release when they re-open.

There have been rumours that Nishabdam is going to release on OTT. But till now, there isn't any confirmation from the producers of the film. As per the buzz, the film has been sold for Rs 28 Cr to Amazon Prime. So as of now, no Telugu film is going to release on OTT sans theatrical release.