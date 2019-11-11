Filmmaker Sukumar, who is currently busy preparing for Allu Arjun's next movie, is said to have rejected Ram Charan's offer to direct megastar Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's hit Malayalam movie Lucifer, which mark actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut as an independent director.

Written by Murali Gopy, Lucifer is an action film, which about a political Godfather, who suddenly dies and many wish to take his place and gain his power. Thieves begin to dress up as politicians to claim their stake, while one name gradually emerges `Stephen Nedumbally' to be the true replacement. The movie has become the super-hit at the worldwide box office.

It recently reported that Ram Charan has acquired the remake rights of Lucifer and is producing it in Telugu under his banner Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi will be seen in the role originally played Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film is temporarily on hold, as Chiru is busy with Koratala Siva's next movie. After wrapping it up, the megastar will take up the remake.

Sukumar teams up with Ally Arjun for third time

But Ram Charan is now said to be in search of a director, who can adapt Lucifer to suit the taste of the Telugu audience. The father-son duo had planned to bring Sukumar on board, but the director is said to have rejected their offer, as he does not like directing a remake. He thinks that the remake comes with a few creative limitations. Hence, he prefers to work for fresh scripts instead of helm this remake.

Getting a chance to direct Chiranjeevi is a dream come true moment for many directors and it is not an exception for Sukumar, who would love to work with him, but in an original movie. The filmmaker is said to have conveyed the same to Ram Charan. He has evinced his interest to do an original movie with the megastar in the coming days.

However, Sukumar is teaming up with Ally Arjun for the third time. He is currently busy with the pre-production work of his next upcoming directorial venture tentatively known as AA 20, which features Rashmika Mandanna alongside the stylish star. This movie will go on floors after the actor wraps up his current project.