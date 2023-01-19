Jacqueline Fernandez has broken her silence on the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controvery. The Kick 2 actress has spoken about the conman in a statement and how he played with her emotions and ruined her career. In her statement to Delhi's Patiala House Court, Fernandez that she often felt that there was someone spoofing her.

Jacqueline spills the beans

"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," she reportedly said in her statement, as mentioned by India Today. "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies," the statement said.

Actress felt she was being spoofed

It went on to add, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background." Jacqueline has also alleged that it was much later that she got to know that he was impersonating an official from the Home Ministry and had been arrested. Jacqueline also revealed that Sukesh used alias Shekhar throughout his interactions with the actress.