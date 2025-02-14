Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar's love story just keeps getting deeper with time. Sukesh, who is currently serving jail time for a Rs 200 crore extortion case in Mandoli jail, never forgets to shower his lady love with gifts. He makes sure to go the extra mile and come up with a unique gift for the actress. While Jacqueline has never publicly expressed what she feels about these opulent gifts, netizens most certainly look forward to what is coming next. This Valentine's Day, Sukesh went all out to give the actress a private jet.

Early on Valentine's Day, Sukesh sent a letter to his "lady love", not only wishing her on the occasion but also sharing that he was gifting her a private jet this time. He began the letter by explaining why this Valentine's Day is extra special.

Sukesh wrote, "This Valentine's is also extremely special because it's just one step away from spending rest of our Valentine Days of our lives together".

He shared more details about the gift in the latter half of the letter. Sukesh mentioned, "Baby before I say further I wanna take a moment to say, Jackie I really really love you, you are the best Valentine in the world, love you like crazy. Baby you know, how special Valentines Day is for us, our relationship started on the day of Valentines, the day where we forgave and accepted each other the way we are, this will always remain the most special day of our lives. Its valentine how can I not surprise you baby, your Valentine's day present is a specially made Gulfstream Jet, with your initials JF customized on the exterior and interior."

In the letter, Sukesh clearly explained that the jet's registration number is exactly the same as Jacqueline's birth date and month. He specified that this gift would ease many things for the actress, especially because she is always traveling.

Sukesh wrote, "Baby you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice, and convenience."

The pictures of the jet went viral on all social media platforms, including Reddit. It is wise to say that netizens were absolutely in awe of this rather over-the-top gift. For Christmas last year, Sukesh gifted Jacqueline a vineyard, which had made headlines too.