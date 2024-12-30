Sujoy Ghosh has been in the news for a while now, he was supposed to direct SRK's 'King' but news of him being replaced by Siddharth Anand made the headlines a few days back. It is now being said that Ghosh will be writing the script for the film and in the meantime there is speculation that he might be directing a thriller starring Shahid Kapoor. Work aside, Ghosh is quite active on X (formerly known as Twitter) and often shares his thoughts and ideas on things with his fans and followers.

Close to the New Year, the director took to X to share a list of film that he watched and liked in 2024. He wrote, "trying to list my top five of the year -- in no particular order -- Pushpa 2, Crew Lapaata ladies, All we imagine as light, bb3 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)." The very interesting part of this list was that it featured Indian movies and films that either did well at the box office or were critically acclaimed, some of them even achieved both criteria.

trying to list my top five of the year -- in no particular order --



pushpa 2

crew

lapaata ladies

all we imagine as light

bb3 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 29, 2024

Even though it was a list that featured both commercial and art films, not many liked his choice of films and went on to criticise him. Many also mocked him for choosing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and commented saying "BB3 in the list....thank god #King saved" which meant that if someone could choose a film like BB3, they would not have done a good job with their own film hence it was a good thing that Ghosh was no longer directing SRK's King. Right after that a comment said, "Pushpa 2 ? King se nikal k achha kiya terko" (Pushpa 2? It is good you are no longer a part of King). At the same time, another netizen commented saying, "Waiting for King, Written by you, It will be a masterpiece for sure."

Many went on to question him about the kind of parameters he used to determine the films that he liked in 2024. Netizens questioned him as to why he would choose films like Crew, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Pushpa 2 over films like Maharaja, Avesham, Maidan, Kill, Fighter and more.