The season 8 of USA Network's Suits is all set to come back to the small screen but without the star couple Michael and Rachel. Actors Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle have departed from the show after the season 7.

The production house took to Twitter to announced that season 8 of the law drama will be premiering on July 18 on USA Network.

According to Daily Mail, the series will be aired on Netflix for the residents in the UK on July 19. This time, American actress Katherine Heigl and "West Wing" famed actor Dule Hill will join the cast of Suits.

The new partner is playing by a new set of rules.@KatieHeigl joins #Suits for Season 8, premiering July 18 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/k8Wyjb3fGv — Suits (@Suits_USA) June 5, 2018

With Specter Litt's set of players, everyone has a power hand.



Get ready for when season 8 premieres July 18 on @USA_Network. #Suits pic.twitter.com/geAAm64GBE — Suits (@Suits_USA) June 13, 2018

In season 7 of Suits, the viewers have witnessed the marriage between Rachel Zane and Michael Ross after which the actors bowed out of the show. In April, Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks, said in a statement (via Daily Mail):

While we're excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best."

Speaking about the departure of Markle and Adams, Gabriel Macht told Entertainment Tonight that "it's been a real transition not having them on set".

There is a bit of a void - not to say that we haven't gotten an incredible cast of actors who have come on board with us and the ensemble is so fresh and new. It's part of the old, but it's very new."

But, series creator Aaron Korsh believes that both the actors "will always be members of my family." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "It's not often you meet someone that changes your life, and that's exactly what Patrick did."

He changed my life for the better. We are a family 'Suits', on screen and off. And though Mike Ross and Patrick Adams are both moving on, as far as I'm concerned, they'll always be members of my family."

Meanwhile, Wendell Pierce, who plays the character of Rachel's father, will be seen joining Specter Litt as a partner and a few new people are expected to enter with him.

"He's going to bring some interesting new people over with him," Korsh had told Deadline in a previous interview. "One of whom may or may not be Samantha Wheeler, which is Katherine Heigl's character."