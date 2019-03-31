Vijay Mallya, the owner of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for saying that he ran away from the country while ignoring the reality that he has been a United Kingdom resident since 1992.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, March 31, Mallya slammed the Modi government saying, "Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away."

The absconding liquor baron quoted an interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to affirm that the Modi-led NDA government has already recovered more than what he allegedly owed to banks. Mallya stated that this was confirmed by the party but the BJP spokespersons continue to target him.

In a series of tweet, Mallya said, "Saw PM Modi's interview in which he takes my name and says that even though I owe Rs 9,000 crore to banks, his government has attached my assets worth Rs 14,000 crore."

"So, the highest authority has confirmed full recovery. Why do BJP spokesmen continue their rhetoric?" Mallya tweeted. Attacking the Modi government, Mallya said that his assertion about him being a poster boy has been "vindicated" by the Prime Minister's statement.

"I humbly submit that my assertion that I am a poster boy is fully vindicated by the PM's own statement about me (by name)that his Govt has recovered more than what I allegedly owe the Banks," said Mallya.

Vijay Mallya is being investigated over bank fraud and money-laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. He had fled to the UK in 2016 and India had been demanding for his extradition since then.