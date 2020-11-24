Netflix series 'A Suitable Boy' lands in legal trouble, an FIR has been registered against two top Netflix officials in relation to Mira Nair's recently released web series.

Reportedly, the case, filed in Madhya Pradesh, alleges that the show has hurt religious sentiments by showing a Hindu-Muslim kissing scene, allegedly on temple premises, in one of the episodes.

This FIR was registered after several leaders affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, including MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Social media users, who claim the scene is promoting "love jihad," have been trending #BanNetflix and #BoycottNetflix on Twitter.

Here's what the FIR states:

According to NDTV, "The FIR has named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix), Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Rewa police charged them on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari who demanded an apology from Netflix and makers of the series, and removal of "objectionable scenes", which he stated were also "encouraging love jihad".

Mr Mishra said in a video statement:

I had asked officials to examine the series 'A Suitable Boy' being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion.

He added,

On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials - Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana.

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh had told the reporters that the FIR had been registered and further investigation is being carried out.

एक #ओटीटी_मीडिया_प्लेटफॉर्म पर "A Suitable Boy" नामक फ़िल्म जारी की गई है। इसमें बेहद आपत्तिजनक दृश्य दिखाए गए हैं जो एक धर्म विशेष की भावनाओं को आहत करते हैं। मैंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को इस विवादास्पद कंटेंट का परीक्षण कराने को निर्देशित किया है। pic.twitter.com/oYSiizJxCQ — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 22, 2020

MP govt to keep shoots at religious sites to ensure no objectionable scenes are filmed

A day after a case was filed against Netflix officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series "A Suitable Boy", Madhya Pradesh minister said on Tuesday that officials had been instructed to keep a check on shooting in religious places in the state to prevent filming of objectionable scenes.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Now, shootings at religious places in Madhya Pradesh will be recorded. The government has given instructions to officials, and if objectionable scenes are shot at religious places, then the producer and director will face action."

For unversed, on Sunday, Mishra had hinted at possible legal action against the makers of the web series. He had said the state police had been asked to probe the web series by Mira Nair to check if kissing scenes in the show have been shot in a temple.

Cast and crew of the series

The ensemble cast of A Suitable Boy includes Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das and many others.

The six-part Netflix series has been directed by renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for her critically-acclaimed films such as "Salaam Bombay", "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Namesake".