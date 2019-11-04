The 2017's Suicide Squad is still remembered for its behind the scenes controversial drama, a DC villain team-up film which could have ended up differently if David Ayer had gone ahead with his original vision. Recently, the director once again took to Instagram to share his frustration over how things played out.

Ayer first intended for the movie to centre over the toxic relationship between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Joker (Jared Leto). But the final version explored a rather unamusing plot with the Task Force X going up against Enchantress and Joker's involvement with the narrative going to waste.

Earlier on Sunday, Ayer shared a never-before-seen picture from Suicide Squad of a bruised up Joker pointing his gun at Harley Quinn. Along with the photo, the director also addressed the misfire with the DC film in an emotional and regretful post.

"Movies are fragile," Ayer wrote with the picture. "They are like dreams, haunting moments that run for your vision. They have their own logic and truth. If you change the destination after the trip is complete is it still the same journey? The spine of Suicide Squad was Harley's journey."

The director went on to add that Suicide Squad was in "many ways" a Harley Quinn movie which followed her escaping from her relationship with Joker. That factor was the film's emotional plot point, unlike the original version which barely explored those moments. Moreover, the movie even ends with Harley Quinn reuniting with the Joker.

"A director holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the destination. If the destination [sic] changes did the journey even happen?" he said.

This is not the first time Ayer has expressed his displeasure over the film's change in narrative noting his lack of control due to the studios' different vision. Though WB heads with a different 'soft reboot' direction with the franchise, the director has still shown support for James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad.