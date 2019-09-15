Director James Gunn will begin filming The Suicide Squad movie later this month as actors like Jai Courtney are already heading to Atlanta on Sunday for production. With the announcement of its full cast, the hype for the upcoming movie continues to grow but some critics are still throwing shade at the 2017 Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer.

Ayer's Suicide Squad was reportedly a victim to major studio intervention which changed the original vision and is believed to be one of the reason's behind its failure with critics. Even the director has openly been vocal about the original assembly (a.k.a Ayer's cut) and yet again, he has come forward in support of his film after Indiewire Senior Film critic David Ehrlich put out a derogatory tweet.

The tweet aimed against the follow-up movie and the original caught Ayer's attention and he was quick to respond back, expressing his frustration for being attacked for a film that was not his original vision.

The journalist was quick to apologize after his tweets gained traction and he clarified that he only meant to express his "frustration" over the "endless franchise hype parade". You can check it out below.

2017's Suicide Squad is considered to be a misfire by Warner Bros. though its box office performance was impressive with an earning of $747 million worldwide. The movie received mixed responses with a majority of audiences disliking the movie for its poor introduction of the Task Force X and issues with Joker's brief screentime.

Going by Ayer's tweet, he surely seems to be "moving on" as things do in the Hollywood industry. But is in fact, excited for Gunn's The Suicide Squad says the Guardians of the Galaxy director "will make something amazing" with the DC film.

Even Gunn responded back and seemed grateful by the support.

The Suicide Squad will see Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman reprising their respective roles from the original movie with a sleeve of new actors joining to portray new roles. The movie will release in August 2021.

that feeling when a movie studio makes a splashy, exciting announcement about a sequel to some dumb piece of shit that literally every sane person on earth hated with a passion when it came out like 10 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/0kfl1Xtlgr — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 13, 2019

I was trying to express frustration with the endless franchise hype parade that continues unabated regardless of previous results (whatever they are), often at the expense of focusing on films that need the attention. apologies that it came off as a more personal attack. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 14, 2019

David that's really mean spirited. I understand the nature of your job and the necessity to grab eyes. But a lot of people dedicated their blood sweat and tears and came together to make the original. It's incredibly painful to have two years of my love attacked in such a way. https://t.co/4MFlGb2X2V — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 14, 2019