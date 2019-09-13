Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey is currently undergoing reshoots, which is also being overseen by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Earlier this month, Margot Robbie has been filming action scenes in the street of Los Angeles and finally, fans can get a glimpse of what it looks like thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos captured on set.

JustJared has released a sleeve of images featuring Margot Robbie in her new costume, performing her own stunts for what looks like a car chase scene. You can check it out below.

Stahelski's involvement with the project would remain uncredited but he has been brought on to handle action scenes and 2nd unit photography. It's currently unknown how long the additional photography would last.

Reshoots are common in the filmmaking process and even big-budgeted movies such as Star Wars undergo pickups to film new scenes. But due to Warner Bros. earlier mishaps with projects such as Suicide Squad and Justice League, which changed the film's entire narrative after pickups- 'reshoots' has been a fearful term for DC films.

Robbie is expected to next be seen reprising her role in James Gunn''s The Suicide Squad movie. Just recently, the director had the table script read with the cast and said he "was blown away by the amount of talent in the room," in a tweet.

It's still unknown when Warner Bros. plans on releasing the teaser for Birds of Prey. The brief teaser showcased in theatres with IT: Chapter 2 won't be coming online, officially anytime soon.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be Robbie's second appearance as the queen of Gotham since her debut in 2017's Suicide Squad. Others joining the spin-off movie are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell will be playing Black Canary. Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Ewan McGregor will portray as the Gotham City villain, Black Mask.

Birds of Prey will release on February 7, 2020.