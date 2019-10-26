The production of The Suicide Squad is underway in full-swing in Atlanta and the cast, crew and director are leaving no stones unturned in hyping the fandom for the upcoming film. Recently, it was star Joel Kinnaman and John Cena on social media sharing a glimpse of their set memories.

Fans would remember Kinnaman as Rick Flag from David Ayer's 2017 Suicide Squad. The 39-year-old actor is one of the few cast members from the original DC film who have reprised their roles for James Gunn's upcoming adaptation. But the movie also includes quite a few new additions and one of them is none other than the WWE superstar.

In the photo shared by Kinnaman, the two actors are posing alongside each other after a tough workout session. Going by the description, the two stars seem to have hit the gym during their lunch break, amid filming on The Suicide Squad.

The bloodied SFX makeup on the actors seems to suggest the two may have been filming an action scene. But that's as far speculation goes.

Check it out below:

Since reports that Cena was on board The Suicide Squad, its been reported that the actor could be possibly playing as Peacemaker from DC Universe. Gunn is yet to confirm if the star is, in fact, playing the rumoured villain. Set photos from earlier this month have only shown Cena in a prison outfit.

The Suicide Squad features multiple new faces playing second rate supervillains such as Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). But similar to the first movie, not all characters would make it out alive by the end.

Gunn's take of Task Force X involves an ensemble of C-class villains but unlike the first film, the director seems to be heading towards A light-hearted fun approach. Moreover, even Kinnaman recently described the film as "comedy" praising Gunn for penning "a fantastic script".

Directed and written by Gunn, The Suicide Squad hits theatres on August 6, 2021.