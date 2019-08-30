Director James Gunn, who is currently working on Warner Bros' film project Suicide Squad, already has plans set in motion for the film's soundtrack. The production of the film is expected to begin in September.

Gunn, an MCU veteran who directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2, is also set to return to direct the third instalment for Marvel Studios. He was previously praised by fans and critics alike for his choice of music for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Since Gunn is now directing Suicide Squad, fans were hoping he would integrate a similar type of soundtrack for the DC film as well. Fortunately, that seems to be the plan going by his recent tweet.

The director was asked by a fan on Twitter if he has "a few juicy tunes lined up for The Suicide Squad". Gunn responded with a simple, "Just Might".

The question surprisingly popped up when another fan was requesting Gunn to use a song from The Style Council band for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Production on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film is expected to begin in 2021. Till then, Gunn certainly has his plate full as he also penned the script for Suicide Squad.

Gunn recently clarified that the Suicide Squad movie is not a sequel to the 2017 movie directed by David Ayer. However, it doesn't appear to be a full reboot as well since stars such as Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney would be reprising their roles from the previous film.

Actor Idris Elba was initially in talks to play Deadshot in the new Suicide Squad, a role that was earlier played by Will Smith in David Ayer's DC film. But later on, it was reported that Elba would play a different role which remains a secret for now.

In more news, it has been reported by Deadline that director Taika Waititi is in talks to play an undisclosed role for Suicide Squad. Details regarding the part and how big the role would be have not been revealed yet.

Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.