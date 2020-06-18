The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide had rocked the entire nation and it left everyone wondering why would an actor of such calibre would take such a drastic step to end his own life. Soon after his death, a fair share of blame, nepotism, dirty politics and how the privileged Bollywood club ignores outside talent became the hot topic of discussio.

And while the hullabaloo over Sushant's death continues to linger on social media, a film is now being made based on the life of the late actor which has been titled 'Suicide or Murder?'

The producer of the film, Vijay Shekhar Gupta, in an interview with Navbharat Times, said that the purpose behind making this particular film is to eliminate the monopoly of big stars and production houses of the industry.

'I will fully expose Bollywood'

Vijay intends to expose the Bollywood industry. He said that the film will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant.

"Through this film, I will fully expose Bollywood. Today, the children who come from outside, even if they are capable, they do not get the right opportunities because of the gang that has formed inside the film industry. I want to break this gang. My story will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant. That boy was forced to end his life. He was bullied by people and boycotted and was even fired from several films back-to-back," he said.

Besides Sushant, the film will also show the plight of other actors who have faced difficulties in the Bollywood industry.

"The film is not a biopic but is rather inspired by Sushant's life. It will spill the beans on many secrets of the film industry. Everyone has equal right on films and Bollywood, be it a person belonging to a B-Town family or some outsider," Vijay concluded.