A minor girl was found in an unconscious state in a house in Karnataka along with five other dead bodies. The bodies were there inside the house for five days. Preksha, a two-year-old girl, was rescued by police from the house in Byadarahalli station limits on Friday night.

The girl lived in the house where the dead bodies of her mother Sinchana (34), grandmother Bharathi (51), mother's sister Sindhoorani (31), mother's brother Madhusagar (25) -- all found hanging from the ceiling.

The girl was found in the room where Madhusagar reportedly hanged himself. Preksha has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The police said that she would need treatment and counseling.

The Byadrahalli police is investigating the case said that the post-mortem of bodies will be conducted on Saturday morning. Though it appears a case of suicide, it has to be confirmed in the post-mortem, they added.

Minor family disputes and quarrels: Father

Soumendu Mukharjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) said that the reason for the five deaths is yet to be ascertained. "We have not found a death note from the house. Shankar, the man of the house is in a state of shock. He will be inquired as soon as he is fit," he said.

Meanwhile, Shankar has said that his daughters came home after fighting with their husbands. Instead of resolving the issue and sending them back to their husbands, his wife Bharathi encouraged them to stay back.

"I worked hard to get my daughters Sinchana and Sindhoorani educated. Son Madhusagar was also an engineering graduate and worked in a private company. Sinchana had come back home after having a fight with her husband over an ear-piercing ceremony of their daughter. There were no issues regarding finances. They have taken the extreme decision on trivial issues," Shankar said.

Police said some neighbors have informed them that there was a fight between Shankar and his son Madhusgar prior to the incident. After the fight, Shankar had walked out of the house.

Reason for suicide still unclear

After the incident, the family had committed suicide on Sunday itself. The bodies were found in a decomposed state and forensic experts and police officers have predicted that the deaths have occurred five days ago.

However, this has to be confirmed after the post-mortem. Bharathi, the elderly lady was found hanging to the ceiling in the hall, and Sinchana, Sindhoorani's bodies were found in a room on the first floor along with the nine-month-old baby boy.

Madhusagar was found hanging in his room. All three children had separate rooms in the house. The incident came to light when Shankar, a journalist, broke open the door with the help of neighbors and police on Friday night. Shankar had told police that he called his family members for three days which went answered.

(With inputs from IANS)