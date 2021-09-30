Kerala has been the hotbed of the Covid pandemic in India over the past few weeks. The state has been contributing to more than 60 percent of fresh infections reported nationwide. Amid looming scare, the Kerala government has now terminated its Covid brigade comprised of 20,000 healthcare workers.

Terminating 20,000 healthcare workers

According to an order issued by the state mission director of the National Health Mission, the last working day of healthcare workers who are part of the Covid brigade will be September 30.

The Covid brigade in the state was deployed in January 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic. The government has decided to terminate the brigade based on the presumption that the worst of the pandemic is already over in Kerala.

Even though the number of new coronavirus-positive cases in Kerala has started showing signs of slowing down over the past few days, medical experts strongly believe that it is not the time to relax, as the state reported 12,161 fresh cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours.

KGMOA criticizes the government's move

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has criticized the state's decision to dismantle the Covid brigade. According to KGMOA, the decision to terminate the Covid brigade was unexpected, especially at a time when the scare of a potential third wave is looming above the nation.

"The government should have extended the service of the Covid brigade for at least two more months, as we have not ruled out the possibility of a third wave. Only by mid-October, we can be sure whether there will be a third wave of pandemic or not. So, it would have been better to extend the services of these doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff until the end of November," said Dr GS Vijayakrishnan, state president of KGMOA, Times of India reports.